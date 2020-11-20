NHRA crew chiefs to be featured in panel discussion In Online Race Industry Week

“Strategies For Being Race Ready Every Race — NHRA Crew Chiefs Panel Discussion” is the title of the webinar to be presented during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

NHRA crew chiefs Jim Oberhofer, Rahn Tobler and Nick Boninfante are the featured speakers.

“The demands on NHRA crew chiefs are extraordinary, all through the week, but also throughout each day of a race weekend,” said Judy Kean, co-producer of Online Race Industry Week. “They’re heroes to us, and we’re especially excited to have these these crew chiefs on this panel discussion. They can tell you their strategies for being race ready when the light goes green. We’ll cover a range of topics, and have some fun along the way.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.