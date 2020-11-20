Dalziel, Chatin join Era Motorsport for Rolex 24

Era Motorsport will kick off its second season of racing in IMSA’s LMP2 class with two new names added to the No. 18 ORECA 07-Gibson. Along with team principal Kyle Tilley and Dwight Merriman, the team will pursue its first WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win with Scottish sports car veteran Ryan Dalziel and French prototype ace Paul-Loup Chatin in the mix.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic about joining Era Motorsport,” Dalziel said. “I was really impressed watching their first IMSA season in 2020. I can tell between Kyle and Dwight they are putting everything into making this program as strong as possible, and I’m humbled to have been invited to be part of this journey. My last few seasons in IMSA haven’t gone to plan so I’m extremely grateful to these guys for having the confidence in me to help guide this ship with them. Cannot wait to get started together and on the grid for my 16th consecutive Rolex 24 At Daytona. Let’s win some watches!”

Era partook in the first four races of the 2020 season before curtailing its program when Merriman was injured in a crash.

“I am really happy to join Era for the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Chatin. “I was lucky to meet and work with Kyle and Dwight at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, and I am sure that all together we will be able to fight for the top in the LMP2 class. I am really excited to participate in my first IMSA race and I will do my best to honor the faith they put in me.”