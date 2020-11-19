Online Race Industry Week panel discussion features USAC, Formula D, SCORE execs

“State Of The Racing Industry – Sanctioning Bodies’ Perspective” is the title of the webinar organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Kevin Miller, president, USAC; Jim Liaw, president, Formula Drift, and Jim Ryan, vice president, SCORE, are the featured speakers.

“These longtime sanctioning body executives are three brilliant movers and shakers in the racing industry. We want to hear their thoughts and strategies on issues such as attracting new racers and fans, securing sponsorships, new media, working through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and more,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “In many ways, these three executives are driving forces, at the wheel of the sport, along with all the other sanctioniong bodies, and it will be very valuable to get their perspective on things right now.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.