Ticket sales open for 2021 Lemons of Love Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car giveaway

Ticket sales are now open for the 2021 Lemons of Love Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car giveaway.

Tickets are priced at $100 each and during the month of November, the organization is offering a Lemons of Love-branded stainless steel mason jar with lid (and straw) if you purchase two tickets. Participants can buy one for themselves and one for a friend, or keep them both for themselves and give the mason jar away. First 100 purchasers only. Moreover, if participants purchase two tickets during the month of November, Lemons of Love will have $125 of that matched.

All donations support Lemons of Love’s mission to create, fill, and deliver care packages for those undergoing treatment for cancer. Since 2014, Lemons of Love has shared more than 9,500 packages to all 50 states and 14 countries.

To buy a ticket, make a donation or for more information, click here.