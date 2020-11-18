Online Race Industry Week presents, "Driver Safety Gear - Suited for Success"

“Driver Safety Gear—Suited for Success” is the title of the webinar to be presented by K1 RaceGear for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 -Dec. 4.

JR Twedt, general manager of K1 RaceGear, is the featured speaker and Kevin Swindell, four-time consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals champion, is the special guest speaker.

K1 RaceGear provides the highest level of safety gear and products to racers. The K1 team is comprised of racers so K1 understands the value of buying quality racing products at reasonable prices. K1’s dedicated R&D efforts keep them on the cutting edge of technology, design & safety. With products exceeding FIA, SFI & CIK Homologation standards, K1 RaceGear has the unique ability to provide all levels of racing with a comprehensive collection of safety gear worldwide.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.