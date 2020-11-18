Formula E moves to CBS TV

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is moving CBS Sports, in a new multi-year partnership that will see the U.S. broadcaster carrying all rounds of the all-electric open-wheel racing series live across various platforms. The series previously aired on Fox Sports.

Formula E air will live on CBS Sports platforms from the opening round of the series seventh season, which starts in Santiago, Chile on January 16, 2021. The partnership will bring over 60 hours of live race coverage to various CBS Sports platforms.

All of the 14 Formula E races scheduled on the Season 7 calendar will air live on CBS Sports platforms, each in a 90-minute program. A minimum of two races, including the New York City E-Prix, will be broadcast on the CBS broadcast network. At least six more will be shown live on CBS Sports Network, as will a 1-hour preview show per race week. The remaining races, as well as all qualifying sessions, will be streamed on CBS Sports Digital platforms.

“CBS is a leading media network in the USA with an impressive multi-platform offering and a growing portfolio of premium international sports content. We are delighted to partner with them in an important market for the Formula E ecosystem,” said Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E. “We will work closely with CBS to grow affinity with Americans for the most unpredictable racing series in the world. Together we will develop bespoke live content, highlights and other programming for the market, focused on drivers and teams, their rivalries and Formula E’s purpose of racing for better futures.”

Dan Weinberg, CBS Sports executive VP of Programming, added: “We are excited to add Formula E to our CBS Sports portfolio. The innovative and thrilling races are a great fit for our live programming line-up. Formula E is a leader in the push to make sports more environmentally friendly, we’re proud to partner with such a progressive organization and bring great content to race fans across the U.S.”