Get current on wastegates & anti-lag valves in Online Race Industry Week webinar

“Quality Driven Performance – The Story Of DSPS Engineering Wastegates & Anti-Lag Valves” is the title of the webinar to be presented by DSPs Engineering for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Perry Cohn, owner of DSPS Engineering, and Phil Danbury, shop manager for DSPS.

DSPS Engineering produces wastegates and fresh air valves (anti-lag valves) for the highest echelons of motorsport. “Quality Driven Performance” is the philosophy of DSPS Engineering. DSPS products continually compete on the international stage, having won races and championships in IndyCar, DTM, WRC, WRX, WTCC, SGT, WEC, GT2 and GT3. All DSPS products are designed and used by racers.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.