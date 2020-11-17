2021 SCCA U.S. Majors Tour schedule takes shape

The U.S. Majors Tour was established by the Sports Car Club of America in 2013 as a series of premium events held throughout the nation for competitive road racers. In 2020, despite an on-an-off nationwide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than two dozen Majors Tour race weekends were held. For 2021, over 30 dates are planned across the six different competition conferences – Southeast, Southern, Western, Mid-States, Northern and Northeast.

Generally warm weather allows the Southeast, Southern and Western Conferences to kick off in January, whereas the Mid-States, Northern and Northeast Conferences must wait until the snow melts in April or May.

While still provisional, the anticipated 2021 U.S. Majors Tour competition calendar is now up on SCCA.com. Racers should monitor the SCCA Road Racing homepage for announcements of additional events.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Jan. 8-9: Homestead-Miami Speedway (Florida Region)

Jan. 15-17: Sebring International Raceway (Central Florida Region)*

March 19-21: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Atlanta Region)*

April 9-11: VIRginia International Raceway (N. Carolina Region/pending confirmation)**

June 5-6: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Central Carolinas Region)

June 26-27: Roebling Road (Southeast Division)

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Jan. 16-17: MSR Cresson (Texas Region)

Feb. 6-7: Circuit of he Americas (Lone Star Region)*

April 17-18: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit (Ark Valley Race Group)**

May 8-9: Eagles Canyon Raceway (Texas Region)

May 29-30: MSR Houston (Houston Region)

Sept 4-5: MSR Houston (Houston Region)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Jan. 15-17: Auto Club Speedway (Cal Club Region)

Feb. 19-21: Buttonwillow Raceway Park (Cal Club Region)*

March 20-21: Thunderhill Raceway (San Francisco Region)

May 1-2: Buttonwillow Raceway Park (Cal Club Region)

May 15-16: Portland International Raceway (Oregon Region)*

May 29-30: Pacific Raceways (Northwest Region)

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

April 9-11: VIRginia International Raceway (N. Carolina Region/pending confirmation)**

Apr. 30 – May 2: Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex (Steel Cities Region)*

June 18-20: Watkins Glen International (Glen Region)*

More NEC events coming soon. Check back for event updates.

MID-STATES CONFERENCE

April 17-18: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit (Ark Valley Race Group)**

May 29-30: Pueblo Motorsports Park (Continental Divide Region)

July 3-4: High Plains Raceway (Colorado Region)

August 21-22: High Plains Raceway (Colorado Region)

More MSC events coming soon. Check back for event updates.

NORTHERN CONFERENCE

May 1-2: Blackhawk Farms Raceway (Blackhawk Valley Region)

June 4-6: Road America (WeatherTech Chicago Region June Sprints)*

July 10-11: Road America (Milwaukee Region)

More NorConf events coming soon. Check back for event updates.

* Hoosier Super Tour

** Hoosier Super Tour – Dual Conference Event

Notes:

The U.S. Majors Tour is making its return to Eagles Canyon Raceway after a hiatus in 2021. The 15-turn, 2.7-mile circuit gives Southern Conference drivers something to look forward to!

This year’s U.S. Majors Tour weekend at Auto Club Speedway marks the final SCCA Road Racing event at the 21-turn, 2.8-mile track, which will undoubtably create nostalgia for all who have enjoyed the roval configuration of the Fontana, California speedway.

The U.S. Majors Tour serves as the primary path to qualification for the 2021 SCCA National Championship Runoffs, taking place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Fall 2021.

Every U.S. Majors Tour conference crowns a champion in each of the SCCA’s 26 unique car classes.

U.S. Majors Tour Conference Champions take one step toward the SCCA Super Sweep, an honor only achieved by elite drivers also claiming a Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour National Points Championship and Runoffs victory in the same class that year.

For more information, please explore the SCCA Road Racing homepage.