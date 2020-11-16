Online Race Industry Week hosts communications tech webinar

“Racing Communication Since 1979” is the title of the webinar being presented by Racing Radios during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Racing Radio’s Chris Thornton, president; Chad Thornton, vice president; Tony Cornacchia, sales specialist / technical support; and Stephen Widdon, operations manager.

Ron Zappendor, CEO of Discovery Parts, will join the webinar as a special guest speaker.

Racing Radios is the leader in racing communications worldwide, providing high-quality two-way radio solutions to the motorsports community. Racing Radios has been in business for nearly 40 years and is a proud Motorola Channel Partner carrying a full line of Motorola radios, driver helmet kits, car and crew accessories, driver earbuds, two-way headsets, and complete systems for pit-to-car, race track or any high-noise environment.

Discovery Parts, Inc. is a veteran-owned racing and safety equipment company located inside Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville, Ga. In addition to its Atlanta-area retail and wholesale facility, the company also has a robust e-commerce website. According to the company, “We take pride in being a reseller of the best of the industry for both retail and wholesale. The quality of service and racing knowledge has led us to the front of our industry while still being courteous and honest. We know racing, love racing, and look forward to tomorrow – for more racing!”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. There is no charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!