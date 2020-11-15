"Valves & Valve Train Technology" is focus of Online Race Industry Week webinar

“Valves and Valve Train Technology” is the title of the webinar being presented by Supertech Performance for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The featured speakers are Willy Tagliavini, founder/owner, and Martin Tagliavini, chief marketing officer.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Supertech was born from the same fertile ground as many other companies in the area utilizing cutting edge technology. Supertech fuses this technology with passionate people and over 30 years of experience in creating the highest performance valves and valve train components available. Supertech provides the racing market with superior valves and valve train components whether it’s drag racing, rally, road racing or any other type of motorsport.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.