Bahrain 8hr: GTE Am race win and title to AF Corse Ferrari trio

In GTE Am, the World Championship title went to the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari team, Frenchmen Francois Perrodo and sportscar veteran Emmanuel Collard taking their second WEC crown after winning the class in 2016. This year, the pair were joined by Danish Ferrari factory driver Nicklas Nielsen.

The win was a result that seemed unlikely until the closing stages of the season-finale 8 Hours of Bahrain: The Ferrari ran at the tail of the 11-car GTE Am field for much of the race, but was carefully preserving its tires.

As the race wore on and the AF Corse drivers mounted their attack, the braking issues that afflicted the Aston Martin Pro entries hit the Championship-leading No. 90 TF Sport car, costing the team a full minute and dropping them almost to the back of the field with time ticking down.

The Ferrari found its form at the right time and powered on to the podium, with the No. 56 Team Project One Porsche 911 RSR of veteran factory driver Jorg Bergmeister and 2020 Porsche SuperCup Champion Larry ten Voorde joining car owner and confectionery magnate Egidio Perfetti in a fast and trouble-free run to the flag.

Third place went to the No. 88 Dempsey Proton Porsche of UAE racer Khaled Al Qubaisi, ex-Porsche factory driver Marco Holzer, and Porsche Junior racer Jaxon Evans.