More GTD Acuras in 2021?

Acura’s GT Daytona championship with Meyer Shank Racing in 2019 and continuing success with the team is having a significant impact on the brand’s future presence in IMSA’s Pro-Am GT category.

Along with Gradient Racing’s anticipated acquisition of a second Acura NSX GT3, and Compass Racing’s interest in adding two NSX GT3s to its program, RACER has learned Mike Johnson’s Archangel Motorsports Michelin Pilot Challenge team is closing in on a GTD expansion with at least one of the twin-turbo V6-powered NSX GT3s in 2021.

It’s believed an existing GTD group with ties to Archangel will be part of the venture, with the intent of fielding a brand-new Acura. Attempts to reach Johnson for comment were unsuccessful.

A veteran driver, team owner, manager, and strategist, Johnson reassembled his long-dormant sports car team at the outset of 2020. Competing as Archangel Motorsports with VOLT Racing in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series, the No. 7 entry driven by Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman has earned three podiums to date.