Greasley is new race engineer for Sato's RLL No. 30

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has found its replacement for the retired Eddie Jones with the esteemed race engineer Matt Greasley. The Briton, who impressed with Carlin Racing from its IndyCar debut in 2018 through the 2020 season, will work with Takuma Sato and the No. 30 Honda crew.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the RLL team,” said RLL technical director Tom German. “We expect his diverse experience to add notable value to RLL’s development and race engineering efforts. From our first conversation, we knew Matt was an excellent fit for our competitive-collaborative culture. We are looking forward to an exciting 2021 IndyCar season.”

With few high-caliber race engineers available for hire within the NTT IndyCar Series paddock, the acquisition of Greasley is a noteworthy coup for RLL.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to come to a very established, successful team,” Greasley said. “I’m looking forward to working with Takuma, particularly on the back of winning another Indy 500. It will be fantastic to work with everyone at the team and continue to build upon the success they had this season.”