Brembo to present webinar on brakes for Online Race Industry Week

“Performance Braking – From Commuting to Competing” is the name of the technical webinar being organized by Brembo Brakes for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Mike Messina, motorsports manager, for Brembo North America is the featured speaker, while Billy Johnson—2016 IMSA GS Champion, Factory Ford Driver GT Le Mans, Ford development driver (Ford GT, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT500)—is joining as a guest speaker.

Brembo is a world leader in the design, development and production of braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, industrial vehicles and machinery, for the OE market, after-market and racing.

Online Race Industry Week, Monday – Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and receive the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!