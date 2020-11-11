Williams’ acting boss Roberts tests positive for COVID-19

Simon Roberts — the acting team principal for Williams — will miss this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Williams had already drafted in a number of factory-based personnel to replace members of the race team this weekend, following multiple positive cases at the previous two events at Portimao and Imola. The team has now announced Roberts has also contracted the virus and will not be present in Istanbul for the latest race.

“Williams Racing can confirm that acting team principal Simon Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Istanbul for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix,” a team statement read.

“Simon returned a negative test on Monday during the team’s regular COVID testing schedule, however after displaying minor symptoms he underwent a further test this morning which returned a positive result. Simon is feeling otherwise well but will now isolate for the required 10-day period as per UK national guidelines whilst supporting trackside operations remotely this weekend. Dave Redding, team manager, and chief engineer of vehicle design, Adam Carter, will assume his responsibilities on the ground in Turkey.

“Simon has not been in close contact with any other members of our race team, and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned.

“As a team, we have been taking part in a robust testing plan alongside adhering to the FIA COVID guidelines.”

Roberts is the first team boss to knowingly test positive for the virus, with the most high-profile cases so far being Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, as well as team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Ahead of Imola, Williams announced George Russell’s trainer Aleix Casanovas was self-isolating after developing COVID-19 symptoms, but he did not test positive and will return to working with the team this weekend.