Ganassi close to IMSA return with Cadillac

Chip Ganassi Racing is close to making a return to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

RACER has learned the team, which fielded Ford’s factory GT Le Mans program from 2016-2019, is expected to replace the Acura-bound Wayne Taylor Racing in the Cadillac stable. CGR would join Action Express Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports (pictured above) in the DPi category with the championship-winning DPi-V.R model.

With the former Ford Chip Ganassi Racing crew members deployed to its expanded NTT IndyCar Series team and other new programs, the Indianapolis-based team is known to be assembling a new group to field a Cadillac DPi-V.R.

CGR made its sports car racing debut in 2004, winning five Daytona Prototype championships before moving to IMSA where it ran Ford DPs before transitioning to the GT program, which earned numerous victories and claimed a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.

With Mazda Motorsports reducing to a single DPi entry next year, a new CGR Cadillac effort would help the car count, which will have a single full-time Cadillac from AXR, possibly two from JDC-Miller, and two from Acura, split between WTR and Meyer Shank Racing.

The union with General Motors is far from new; CGR has represented the manufacturer in NASCAR with Chevrolet since 2009. Reached for comment, CGR declined to discuss the subject.