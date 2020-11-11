Auberlen to miss Sebring IMSA finale

Bill Auberlen, America’s most successful sports car driver, will not participate in this weekend’s activities at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. RACER has learned the 52-year-old Californian was a late scratch for IMSA’s season finale, which led to two quick stand-ins being secured by BMW and Turner Motorsport.

The BMW factory driver was slated to compete in Friday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series race, and in Saturday’s 12-hour WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event. For reasons that remain unclear, Auberlen has been replaced by Cameron Lawrence in the No. 95 Turner Motorsport MPC entry. Fellow BMW factory pilot Nick Yelloly is tipped to take his place in the No. 96 Turner BMW M6 GT3 in the WeatherTech Championship race.

Calls and texts to those involved were not immediately returned.

In August, Auberlen surpassed Scott Pruett’s record of 60 major American sports car victories, claiming No. 61 at Virginia International Raceway before adding a 62nd in October at Charlotte Motor Speedway.