The Week In IndyCar, Nov 10, listener Q&A

It’s Part 1 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven questions submitted via social media, with our new format of answering about an hour of prioritized submissions for those with limited time to listen, before moving into overtime to handle the majority of the remaining questions.
A sampling of the submissions:
“Understanding this question is pure speculation, what drivers or teams are going to have a substantially better 2021 than 2020? Besides Hinch, of course.”
“Does IndyCar have backup dates for the first few events of the year in place? Should they make a backup plan? I presume fans will be an important part of 2021 decisions.”
“I watched a YouTube series recently about the greatest NASCAR driver to never win a championship Mark Martin. It made me wonder who fits that title for IndyCar?”
