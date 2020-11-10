Belardi Auto Racing closes its doors

Veteran Road to Indy team owner Brian Belardi has announced that he is shutting down his Belardi Auto Racing team. The move ends more than a decade of history for the John Brunner-led squad, which started out with an USF2000 team and then dedicated its focus to Indy Lights.

Belardi Auto Racing secured a team championship, a driver championship, and two Freedom 100 race wins. Drivers to have run with the team and moved on to success in some of the top leagues of the sport include Gabby Chaves, Zach Veach, Felix Rosenqvist, Peter Dempsey, Anders Krohn, Aaron Telitz and Shelby Blackstock.

“I never wanted this day to come, but for several reasons, including my personal health, it is time to close this chapter,” said Belardi. “Open-wheel racing will always be a part of who I am. It isn’t something you can just let go or forget about, so you can bet I will still be watching every race and following all of the young talent that is coming up the ladder.”