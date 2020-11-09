Online Race Industry Week to deep-dive into race car simulation

Race car simulation will be the topic of a key tech webinar during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4. Entitled “Racecar Simulation – Modern and Practical Approaches To Race Car Engineering That Get Results,” the webinar will be presented by Danny Nowlan, director of ChassisSim Technologies.

“This is a terrific opportunity to get up to speed on all that race-car simulation has to offer,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE.

ChassisSim Technologies develops and uses race car simulation software tools to ensure you get the maximum possible performance from your race car. Its simulation tools can use simulated race data to fill in any blanks of real car data you don’t have, and provides a representative environment to play all the ‘what ifs’ before you get to the race track.

The current ChassisSim clientele list includes formulae as diverse as F2, F3, LMP1, LMP2, DTM, FIA GT3, WRC, V8 Supercars and SCCA club racing just to name a few.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!