HSR Classic Daytona Classic 24 Hour begins at Daytona

Official on-track competition for the 2020 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA began today for the Classic 24 Hour race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) that runs for the sixth time this weekend at the “World Center of Racing,” November 5 – 8.

The HSR Classic 24 co-headlines the packed four-day schedule with the regular-season HSR Daytona Historics event that crowned its first race winners Thursday. The full event entry list is available by clicking here.

The weekend’s racing opened with a classic and competitive battle between big-bore American iron and precision Porsche engineering and handling in the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge.

Legendary team owner, engineer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham charged to the lead on Lap 1 in his Big Iron Garage 1965 No. 19 Corvette Roadster but could never quite shake the always-quick Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC of Todd Treffert.

Evernham out-dragged Treffert on the straights and Daytona high-banks only to see Treffert close in each lap through the infield sections. Treffert put the Porsche on the Corvette’s rear bumper through the infield on the final lap, but the flat-out run to the checkered flag through NASCAR Turns 3 and 4 was all Evernham needed to secure the overall and American-class wins by a scant 0.696 of a second.

Treffert took second overall and Porsche class honors, with the top two joined by Billy Johnson, who finished third overall and second in the Porsche division in the Alegra Motorsports 1974 No. 158 Porsche 911 RSR.

Carlos de Quesada rounded out the Porsche podium in third in his Alegra Motorsports 1973 No. 122 Porsche 911 RSR that would visit victory lane again before Thursday was over.

Other podium players in the Sasco Sports race included Evernham’s teammate Dave Roberts who finished second in the American class in his 1969 No. 12 Camaro Z/28. Third in the American division went to Bob Summerour in his unique 1965 No. 12* Ford Falcon prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

Confirmed motorsports notables, stars, legends and champions at the HSR Classic Daytona this weekend include Evernham, Johnson, de Quesada, Joao Barbosa, Eric Curran, Ryan Dalziel, Jim Downing, Brad Jaeger, Michael de Quesada, Bill Warner, Scooter Gabel, Billy Johnson, Hugh Plumb, Owen Trinkler, Eric Foss, Kody Swanson, John Edwards, Robby Foley and more.

Winning and renowned German manufacturer BMW is the featured marque of this year’s HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, and JRIII Racing celebrated the occasion with an all-BMW sweep of the Sasco International class podium.

Billy Glavin took the victory in the team’s 1992 No. 9 BMW M3 DTM while teammate Alan Davis was second in the 1989 No. 47 BMW M3. The JRIII sweep was completed by Brian Keilt who was third in the International class in the 2007 No. 164 BMW 325i.

The HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup series shared the DIS road course for a Thursday afternoon sprint that saw Cory Friedman take the overall and Global GT win in his Autometrics 2007 No. 991 Porsche 997 RSR.

The Classic RS Cup victory went to Johnson who came home a winner in the Alegra Motorsports No. 122 Porsche Carlos de Quesada drove to runner-up honors in the Porsche class in the Sasco race earlier on Thursday.

Brad Jaeger split an Autometrics Stoner Car Care Global GT podium in the Doran Racing 2008 No. 12* Ford GT, setting the fastest race lap and crossing the finish line just 0.539 of a second behind Friedman.

Price Ford drove his Autometrics-prepared 2016 Porsche 991 Cup to third overall and in Global GT.

Johnson was joined on the Classic RS Cup podium by third-place finisher Russell Gee in the 1973 No. 00 Porsche 911 RSR prepared by Heritage Motorsports. Treffert was classified second in the No. 14 despite a last-lap incident when a tire blew out down the DIS backstraight. Treffert was uninjured but his Porsche is not expected to continue this weekend.

Friday’s schedule features the first of two B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge races at the HSR Daytona Historics at 10:40 a.m. EST. The one-hour race features the Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) divisions.

The first rounds of the HSR Daytona Historics WeatherTech Sprint Races are slated for Friday afternoon with the first of the weekend’s two races for all Run Groups.

The HSR Classic Daytona debuted in 2014 at the “World Center of Racing” and the immediate success of the inaugural event called for a second running in 2015. After a year off, the 24-Hour Classic Race on the 3.56-mile DIS road course returned in 2017 and is now an annual fixture on the HSR calendar.

This weekend’s sixth running of HSR Classic Daytona starts this Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. EST straight through to the final checkered flag 24 hours later on Sunday, November 8.

Information on the 2020 HSR Classic Daytona and HSR Daytona Historics, including the event schedule and much more, can be found by clicking here.