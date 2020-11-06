Geoff, Matt Brabham to compete at SVRA U.S. Vintage Nationals

Among the more notable entries for this weekend’s SVRA U.S. Vintage National Championships at Circuit of The Americas are father and son Geoff and Matt Brabham who will compete in a pair of 1971 Brabham BT35 Formula B cars.

The cars’ owner Ron Hornig will compete along with the pair, the COTA FB field boasting more than 15 entries so far, with at least 12 Brabham chassis on the entry list.

The spaceframe single-seat BT35s, of course, carry the name of the family patriarch, the late three-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Jack Brabham.

More on the Brabham pair and additional news from the COTA SVRA event (where more than 340 vintage and Trans Am race cars are entered) at VintageMotorsport.com.