The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 4, listener Q&A

The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 4, listener Q&A

The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 4, listener Q&A

November 4, 2020

By |

It’s Part 1 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven questions submitted via social media.

A sampling of the submissions:

  • “Do you think the PR regarding Honda’s decision to end its sponsorship of the ‘Fastest Seat In Sports’ IndyCar 2-seater program could have been handled better?”
  • “Interesting story about Jackie Heinricher looking to run an IndyCar team. For years, only two names have been mentioned when the prospect of a woman driver came up. Is the list still Simona and Pippa, or are there other women with relevant experience that could be in that seat?”
  • “What did they learn at the IMS test last week? Is there hope for a more competitive Indy 500 in 2021? Do you think Helio’s behavior at Laguna Seca this past weekend will influence his chances at driving an Indy Car in 2021?”

