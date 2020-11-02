Coming in to Sunday’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship fourth in the GTD standings, the second victory of the season for the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 gave Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry the points lead entering the season finale.

Winners in the six-hour race at Road Atlanta, the team was fast but unlucky in the races at Mid-Ohio, Charlotte and Road Atlanta 10-hour. On Sunday, McMurry captured his first career GTD pole and the team kept the car up front for all but eight laps.

“Two big things happened,” McMurry said. “We made some changes to the car that made some really big improvements. And then handling the tire degradation is the other thing. And those changes that we made helped us do that. Even though we didn’t have the peak pace with everyone else, we were able to keep a much more consistent lap time over a whole stint and those were the keys to us winning today.”

“Winning today means a lot,” Farnbacher said. “We had three frustrating races in a row, Charlotte, Mid-Ohio, and Atlanta. Coming back like this means a lot. We are back in the game. We were never really gone, but it put a lot of pressure on of us for this race. I said to the team guys we need to execute this weekend, we need to perform well and we did. I think that was a really key point in the championship for us too. It means a lot.

“It feels so good to cross the start finish line when the checkered was waived and to know that we’re back in the game. And we have a good shot for Sebring.”

The two drivers enter the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday, Nov. 14 with a seven-point lead over Ryan Hardwick and Patrick Long, drivers of the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GR3R. Aaron Telitz entered the race leading teammate and now co-driver Jack Hawksworth by two points, but their No. 14 AIM Vasser Sulliver Lexus RC F GT3 finished 11th. Telitz is now eight points back and Hawksworth 10 points in arrears. However, the two Lexus drivers earned the IMSA Sprint Cup, winning four races and scoring six podium finishes in the seven sprint races this season.