Ford clinches NASCAR's manufacturers' crown

Ford not only advanced two drivers into the Championship 4 after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, but also clinched the manufacturers’ championship.

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will be championship eligible next weekend after closing out the Round of 8. Meanwhile, a second-place finish by the other Team Penske driver, Ryan Blaney, in the Xfinity 500 sealed the manufacturers’ title for Ford.

“We’re in motorsports to win races and championships, so to clinch this year’s manufacturers’ championship before the end of the season with all of the challenges everyone in the sport has faced is a real source of pride,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “An accomplishment like this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication from everyone who works in Ford Performance, our race teams, and Roush Yates Engines.

“We all work together on a daily basis to put the best Mustangs we can on the track every week, and being able to see that effort rewarded in this way is a point of pride for our customers and employees, and a true testament of the engineering strength inside Ford Motor Company.”

Ford drivers have combined for a series-leading 18 wins this year. Kevin Harvick accounts for nine of those, which also leads the series. Other Ford winners this year have been Keselowski, Logano, Blaney, and Cole Custer.

The manufacturers’ championship is the first for Ford since 2018 and 17th overall in the NASCAR Cup Series. It is the first championship for the Mustang, which was introduced into the Cup Series last year.