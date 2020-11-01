Grosjean reveals contact with IndyCar teams

Romain Grosjean says he has had contact with some IndyCar teams as he weighs up his options for 2021.

The Haas driver is not being retained after this season and has all but admitted he will not be racing in Formula 1 next year, instead initially listing Formula E and the World Endurance Championship as his most likely options. IndyCar was ruled out due to his trepidation over racing on ovals, but after admitting on Friday that he is now open to a switch after checking the 2021 calendar, Grosjean says he has had contact with teams in the U.S.

“It is an option, and if I’m brutally honest I haven’t been sleeping very well for the last two weeks,” Grosjean said. “It’s a tough year for the world, for the economy — it’s not a good year to be out of contract and out of the sport that you were in.

“Yes I’ve been looking at IndyCar, I’ve had some contact and some good ones, and I kind of regret that I didn’t check the calendar earlier that there were only two speedways and one short track in terms of ovals. But saying that, it’s not over and it’s something that I would consider.

“Obviously it’s a big change in the life and so on, but I spoke with Marcus Ericsson (after) he went there and he really liked it. He said it’s different; it’s old-style, but the driver has got a big role to play and the cars are fun. There are teams better than others but everyone’s got a chance to win the race.

“Now I want to have a chance and win races where I can have fun. So IndyCar is on the menu.”

Grosjean’s teammate Kevin Magnussen has also previously stated his desire to race in IndyCar but believes the timing might work against him, given the current economic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, there are vacancies at Dale Coyne Racing, Andretti Autosport and A.J. Foyt Racing, as well as the Ed Carpenter Racing entry on road and street courses for 2021. A third McLaren entry has also not been completely ruled out, but all options would require a driver to bring budget with them.