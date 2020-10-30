Grosjean reconsidering IndyCar move despite oval concerns

Romain Grosjean says he is reconsidering a move to IndyCar after looking at the 2021 schedule and weighing up how much he wants to avoid racing on ovals.

The Frenchman – who has 10 podiums to his name – is out of a drive at the end of this season after Haas opted for a completely new driver line-up, and has been linked with a move to Formula E and the World Endurance Championship. While confirming those options, Grosjean said he is now open to an IndyCar switch after realizing there are only four oval races on the 2021 schedule.

“It’s a little bit less seats available in Formula 1 so the longer it goes the more it looks tricky, but I think I made peace with myself and looking at other projects where I can go and win races,” Grosjean said after Alfa Romeo confirmed its line-up. “That’s something I’ve been missing for a few years now – having a competitive car – and that’s really something that I would like to get back to and have fun in different categories.

“Yeah, Formula E is an option. Obviously I’m looking at Le Mans endurance races, as well as the U.S. I know that I said I wasn’t really interested in the U.S. but there are less ovals than I thought, and ovals are something that I’m a bit scared of, but also quite tempted by it! So we’ll see.”

Grosjean could target a street and road course only seat such as that at Ed Carpenter Racing, in much the same way Jimmie Johnson is approaching his IndyCar debut season with Ganassi.

Despite the focus on his next move, Grosjean says he wants to sign off his Haas career on a high, with five races to go this season starting with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend.

“For sure that’s always what we try, you feel much better on the Monday after a good race than Monday after a bad race,” he said. “Even though they’re the last ones, I don’t really look at it that way, I just want to do the best I can every weekend. Here is a mega track, looks awesome and I can’t wait to go and drive a Formula 1 car here.”