Jake Dennis joins BMW i Andretti

BMW i Andretti Motorsport announced Friday that it has signed DTM series racer and Red Bull F1 test driver Jake Dennis to partner Max Guenther on its team for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The 25-year-old Briton won out in an intensive selection process encompassing a number of test sessions in the BMW iFE.20 as well as the BMW Motorsport’s simulator.

Dennis contested the DTM touring series in 2019 and secured Aston Martin’s best result of the season. He also took pole position in the Bathurst 12 Hours endurance race, where he finished second. He has served with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in a test and development role since 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to the new challenge that awaits me in Formula E, and would like to thank all those in charge at BMW i Andretti Motorsport for their trust,” said Dennis. “I’m aware that I will be confronted with unique requirements in Formula E, which I will need to get used to first, but versatility has always been one of my strengths, and I am confident that, with the help of the team and my fellow driver Maximilian Guenther, I will quickly get my bearings.

“Formula E is one of those race series that, as a racing driver, you really want to be involved in at the moment because the level of manufacturers, teams and drivers is higher there than anywhere else. I can’t wait to be starting a Formula E race in the BMW iFE.21 for the very first time.”

“Welcome Jake Dennis, to the BMW family and as a new member of the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team,” added BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “I’m delighted that we were able to recruit a young, talented, versatile driver like him for our Formula E project. But our decision wasn’t based solely on whether someone has raced in the DTM or Formula 1. To be successful in Formula E with all its unique challenges, a driver must meet some very special criteria. We considered all of those and tested our candidates thoroughly with these in mind.”

Season 7 of Formula E launches with a doubleheader in Santiago, Chile on Jan. 16-17.