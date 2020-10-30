D'Ambrosio joins Venturi team management after retiring from racing

Jerome D’Ambrosio confirmed Friday that he is retiring from driving and moving into a team management role. The 34-year-old Belgian, who raced in F1 with Marussia before moving to Formula E for the electric series’ debut season in 2014, has joined ROKiT Venturi Racing as deputy team principal for the Monaco-based team, reporting to team principal Susie Wolff (pictured above, with D’Ambrosio).

“My experience as a driver over the past 26 years has undeniably shaped me as a person and, when I decided after Berlin to hang up my helmet, I knew I wanted to stay involved in motorsport in some capacity,” said D’Ambrosio. “I’m still a very competitive person. That hunger to win doesn’t leave you when you decide to step out of the car, and I want to put that passion to good use.

“When Susie and I started talking about potentially taking my first step into a management role, I knew in my gut that the opportunity was perfect for me. It’s time for a new challenge and I have a lot to learn, but I know that I’ll be learning from one of the best and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead. I want to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to my family, to my friends and also to my fans for the incredible support and help throughout my career as a driver and also now on this next adventure. Their continued and unwavering belief has meant the world to me.”

Wolff said the experience of D’Ambrosio — one of just four drivers to have contested all 69 FE races run to date — is a valuable asset.

“When I took on the role of team principal in July 2018, one of my main areas of focus was to ensure that we have the right people in the right roles,” said Wolff. “Understandably, as we evolve as a team, our needs change and grow. Jerome taking on the role of deputy team principal will serve to strengthen the team. He will play a pivotal role with our drivers and engineering team and act as my right hand in Monaco.

“I know what it’s like to hang up your helmet and I also know how important the next move is at any pivotal stage of a person’s career. Like Jerome, I’m someone who follows their gut instincts and I think that we’ll make a fantastic team moving forward.”