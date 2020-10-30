33 races on tap for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR released the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule Friday afternoon, and it features few surprises.

Xfinity Series teams will have just one standalone event next season at Mid-Ohio in early June. The full schedule — 32 of its 33 races — falls in line with where and when the Cup Series will be racing, with the ’21 Cup schedule having been announced last month.

There are a few notable changes, however.

COTA and Nashville Superspeedway are new venues for the Xfinity Series as Chicagoland, Iowa, and Kentucky fall off the schedule. And like with the Cup Series, Atlanta, Martinsville, Darlington, and Talladega go from hosting one race to two. Because of the pandemic, the Xfinity Series visited Talladega twice this season, and the second race will remain in the playoffs in 2021.

Bristol and Dover go from having two races on the schedule to one. The Bristol race will be the fall event, meaning the Xfinity Series will not get to run on dirt at Bristol as the Cup Series is doing.

“As was the case with the Cup Series, we’re thrilled to have worked with the industry and our broadcast partners to deliver an exciting Xfinity Series schedule for our fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “We saw phenomenal Xfinity Series racing in 2020, and this schedule allows us to build on that momentum by adding compelling new venues to an already fantastic mix of traditional racetracks.”

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series

(playoff races in bold)