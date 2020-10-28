Yeany becomes world’s youngest F4 champion

After a dominating 2020 performance, Hunter Yeany was officially crowned the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda season champion last weekend. While the Velocity Racing Development rookie clinched the championship four rounds early, the title wasn’t official until final results from the penultimate F4 event posted over the weekend.

At just 15 years old, Yeany set a new world record as the youngest driver to earn an FIA F4 title. In sealing the 2020 championship, Yeany netted a scholarship valued at $230,000 to graduate into Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda for the 2021 season.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a year and a half when I became a Velocity development driver,” said Yeany. “I would like to thank my team. They really set me up for a championship run. We’ve been practicing for the last year and a half, and now we are finally here.”

Yeany’s title success came by leading 79 laps in 15 rounds, finishing the season with eight wins, six additional podium visits and one top-10 finish. Yeany also notched five pole-position starts and captured the overall fastest times at three of the five circuits that he drove. The Virginia-based driver chose to sit out the F4 finale to get a jump on his FR Americas campaign.

“It was a great season in F4, but this is just the starting point of my racing career,” Yeany continued. “I still have a long way to go before I reach my final goal of F1. Right now we are regrouping to focus on FR Americas in 2021.”

Yeany will have a small break before jumping right into FR Americas testing with Velocity Racing Development at its home base at Atlanta Motorsports Park.