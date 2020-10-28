The Week In IndyCar, Oct 28, listener Q&A

It’s Part 1 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into the season finale using listener-driven questions submitted via social media.
A sampling of the submissions:
“What the heck was that race? What do you think the reasoning for all of the mental mistakes we saw? Especially under yellow flag circumstances.”
“Please rank the epic fails from Sunday: Power, Rossi, Hinchcliffe, Herta, and Daly. For #mepersonally that Daly mistake was almost a $1m mistake, but lucky for him Sato happened.”
“Which drivers surprised you this year, either good or bad? #mepersonally, Alex Palou did really well, and Simon Pagenaud was largely anonymous.”
“Do you think swapping Laguna Seca and St. Pete next year would lead to a similarly wild finale next year? Running a street circuit certainly means more chance for drama with the walls being so close.”
