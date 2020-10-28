Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 28, listener Q&A

By October 28, 2020 6:14 PM

It’s Part 1 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show as we dive into the season finale using listener-driven questions submitted via social media.

A sampling of the submissions:

  • “What the heck was that race? What do you think the reasoning for all of the mental mistakes we saw? Especially under yellow flag circumstances.”
  • “Please rank the epic fails from Sunday: Power, Rossi, Hinchcliffe, Herta, and Daly. For #mepersonally that Daly mistake was almost a $1m mistake, but lucky for him Sato happened.”
  • “Which drivers surprised you this year, either good or bad? #mepersonally, Alex Palou did really well, and Simon Pagenaud was largely anonymous.”
  • “Do you think swapping Laguna Seca and St. Pete next year would lead to a similarly wild finale next year? Running a street circuit certainly means more chance for drama with the walls being so close.”

