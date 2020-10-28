Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SAFEisFAST: Upping your mental game

By October 28, 2020 4:06 AM

While many racers spend serious time in the gym working on physical training, fewer spend much little time on mental training. Yet those very same drivers will also tell you that racing is more of a mental sport than a physical one.

So how do you go about improving your focus and concentration and gain that mental edge? In the latest instructional video from SAFEisFAST.com, the online resource for young racers, renowned driver coach Ross Bentley, along with Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Simon Pagenaud, offer tips on how to up your mental game.

