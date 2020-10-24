Carvana to sponsor Johnson’s No. 48 Ganassi IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson and Chip Ganassi made it official today at St. Petersburg, confirming that the 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is going IndyCar racing with the team in 2021 with backing from Carvana. Johnson’s No. 48 entry, which as expected will compete only on the road and street course events, will be officially entered as Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Carvana is a young, tech-forward, smart and aggressive company and is the perfect partner for this next challenge in my career,” said Johnson. “I’ve dreamed of racing in IndyCar since I was a little kid. Going from one championship organization to another with CGR, you know the resources, including great people, are going to be there. To have friends like Scott (Dixon), Dario (Franchitti) and Doug (Duchardt) there to lean on and learn from just makes this transition so much better. 2021 is going to be a lot of fun!”

Johnson is scheduled to participate in tests with CGR in the No. 48 Carvana Honda at Barber Motorsports Park and Laguna Seca in November. Johnson’s new paint scheme will be unveiled prior to the start of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season where he is scheduled to compete in the full road and street course calendar.

A pioneer of online car buying, Carvana created an easy, transparent way to shop for more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and schedule touchless delivery.

“I think this is a perfect fit for our organization — Carvana is a very exciting technology company that is always continuing to challenge themselves to be the best they can be,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “Like us, they value innovation — and when you add it all up, we seem to have a lot in common, which is why I think this relationship can really grow and be successful.

“You all know Jimmie and his accomplishments. Jimmie is a champion and a winner and will bring tremendous value to our organization. I think we’re going to learn as much from him and his approach as he is going to learn about IndyCar racing. It will only move the team in a positive direction.”

Johnson co-holds the NCS record with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most premier series championships and is the only driver to win five consecutive titles (2006-2010). Johnson’s 83 career wins is tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all-time and is tops among active drivers.

“Jimmie Johnson has already made his mark as one of the best NASCAR drivers in history, yet he’s continuing to push himself with a new challenge,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “He’s not resting, but raising the bar, and that’s a mindset we can very much relate to. We’re looking forward to that shared challenger mindset, teamed up with Chip Ganassi Racing, for what is sure to be a fun, exciting racing season.”