Wallace to drive No. 23 for 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin confirmed Thursday the use of the No. 23 for their car in the NASCAR Cup Series next season in addition to revealing the team name.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive the No. 23, a nod to the number Jordan wore during his legendary NBA career. As for the name, it is 23XI Racing and pronounced twenty-three eleven. It is a combination of Jordan’s jersey number and Hamlin’s car number at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jordan is the principal team owner, and Hamlin, the minority partner.

“Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous,” said Hamlin.

The car is expected to be a Toyota with ties to Joe Gibbs Racing, although an official announcement has yet to be made.