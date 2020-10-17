Deegan set for full-season Truck ride in 2021

Hailie Deegan will transition into the Camping World Truck Series in 2021 with a full schedule driving for DGR-Crosley.

“I am excited for this next step in my career with Ford Performance,” Deegan said in a release via Ford. “I have raced trucks in the off-road world, but to now have the opportunity to race trucks next season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a dream come truck.

“I have some great partners already behind me for next season. We have a few primaries still available, and I hope that we can fill these up in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for Daytona 2021 to get here.”

Ford Performance announced Deegan’s ’21 plans during her Truck Series debut Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway. The sponsor, truck number, and crew chief were not disclosed. Deegan, 19, joined the Ford development camp last winter.

“We are very happy with Hailie’s progress as demonstrated in her first year as a part of our Ford Performance driver development program,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Continuing with the consistency from DGR-Crosley, Hailie is ready to make the step to the NASCAR Truck Series, providing some intense competition and great racing.”

Deegan wrapped up Rookie of the Year honors with DGR-Crosley in the ARCA Menards Series on Friday night at Kansas, finishing third in the overall point standings. In 20 races, Deegan earned 17 top-10 finishes and four top-five finishes.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Hailie progress in the ARCA Menards Series this season and prepare for the next step in her racing career, moving up to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021,” said co-owner David Gilliland. “I’m happy DGR-Crosley can be part of her learning process as she transitions to the next level of competition, and we’re all excited to start prepping for next season with her.”