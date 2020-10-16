Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Jeff Zwart - Porsche 935 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb 2020

Jeff Zwart - Porsche 935 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb 2020

Videos

Jeff Zwart - Porsche 935 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb 2020

By 1 hour ago

By |

Enjoy this stylish video of Jeff Zwart racing at the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the Mobil 1/Michelin/Road Scholars x Ingram Collection Porsche 935 prepared by E-motion Engineering. Jeff’s run resulted in his personal best time, the fastest overall top segment time, and a fifth overall and second-place finish in the Time Attack class.

, , Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home