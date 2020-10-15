Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Cantrell/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 15, with Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay returns to The Week In IndyCar show after capturing his first podium in the No. 21 Chevy, and answers a variety of fun and insightful questions submitted by fans via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week:

*”Have you signed anything yet for next year?”

*”I’m curious if Ed Carpenter has introduced you to the fine American cuisine at places like the Mug-N-Bun or Charlie Brown’s restaurant?”

*”Rinus, when did you come up with the pose you did during the drivers intro for the Indy 500?”

