Optima Batteries will debut Hi-Performance Expo Nov. 1-3 at COTA

Optima Batteries will host an outdoor-only event at Circuit of The Americas to showcase racing industry vendors and driving exhibitions, plus offer cash prizes for a street car invitational and a world championship autocross, along with numerous other activities, from Nov. 1-3.

Open to spectators with advance ticket purchase, the event will feature a full schedule that includes competition prize money. Highlighted events include The Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational presented by Advanced Auto Parts, World Championship Autocross, Street Car Takeover, The Fun-Haver tour and The Feature Car Faceoff with personalities – including Vaughn Gittin Jr., Tanner Foust and Cleetus McFarland — providing all types of precision driving exhibitions.

“The Hi-Performance Expo creates an opportunity for enthusiasts and brands to come together and celebrate the passion, power and performance that fuels our community,” said Cam Douglass, director of marketing for Optima Batteries, a leading brand of Clarios.

More details at VintageMotorsport.com.