TV ratings: Charlotte, Nurburgring

NASCAR’s return to the Charlotte Roval concluded in time to avoid clashes with basketball and baseball playoff rounds, if not NFL football, and but still took some hits in audience. The Cup Series race Sunday afternoon on NBC averaged a 1.68 final Nielsen rating and 2.78 million household viewers. That’s down from the previous week’s 1.92/3.1 for Talladega, and from the 1.83/3.0m that watched this race last year (both also were on NBC).

Saturday’s Xfinity Series Roval round averaged a 0.68/1.1m on the NBC broadcast network. Last year’s race on cable network NBCSN averaged a 0.53/852,000.

Formula 1‘s inaugural Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring averaged a 0.30/490,000 Sunday morning on ESPN2. That’s down a tick from ESPN2’s last F1 race in Russia (0.31/517K).