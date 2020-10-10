The Week In Sports Cars, Oct 10

This week’s edition of the podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 3m41s)
- IMSA (3m27m55s)
- General (1h163m37s)
- Fun (1h33m11s)
This week’s edition of the podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
Tony Ave, of Maiden, North Carolina, ran a picture-perfect race for his second-career GT-1 National Championship on Saturday at Road (…)
Lance Stroll has been feeling unwell since Russia, but Racing Point insists he does not have COVID-19 although the Canadian has not been (…)
Road America is a challenging track for the low-power subcompact B-Spec class. The long straights and 160-foot climb from Canada Corner (…)
Facing similar conditions from Friday’s damp night session, Corvette Racing’s Tommy Milner went to the front during the final practice (…)
Valtteri Bottas does not believe he has found a turning point in his season despite following victory in Russia with an impressive pole (…)
Gregory Eaton, of Woodbridge, Virginia, used a bit of finesse in a true muscle class to grab his second-consecutive American Sedan (…)
Nico Hulkenberg says he was sitting drinking coffee in Cologne just four hours before he ended up driving in qualifying for the Eifel (…)
Valtteri Bottas claimed his third pole position of the season to lead a Mercedes front-row lockout at the Eifel Grand Prix. Bottas blitzed (…)
Nico Hulkenberg will race in the Eifel Grand Prix in place of the unwell Lance Stroll after another last-minute call-up. Stroll was (…)
Valtteri Bottas was quickest at the end of the Eifel Grand Prix’s single hour of practice ahead of qualifying later today. Running at (…)
Comments