The Week In Sports Cars, Oct 10

This week’s edition of the podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 3m41s)
  • IMSA (3m27m55s)
  • General (1h163m37s)
  • Fun (1h33m11s)

