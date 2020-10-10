Potolicchio wins Ferrari Challenge opener at Sebring

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli kicked off its final weekend with dramatic action over the bumps of Sebring International Raceway. Headlining the action, a champion was crowned as Cooper MacNeil finished second in the Trofeo Pirelli race and clinched his third consecutive series championship by virtue of an insurmountable points lead over the rest of the category.

Elsewhere, the on track action was fierce as typical Florida weather affected the running in both races and gave an extra spice as the series neared its 2020 conclusion.

Trofeo Pirelli Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) took a surprise win in his first Challenge race of 2020 in mixed conditions. Using a single-file start due to recent rain showers and with all cars shod on rain Pirelli tires, Enzo was immediately all over polewinner Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake). The duo fought for much of the first third of the race, but ultimately Potolicchio was able to sneak by, going on to the win and setting race fastest lap in the process. Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) took the third and final spot on the podium.

Ultimately, however, the runnerup finish was enough for Cooper MacNeil whose second place earned hime a third consecutive Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli championship.

Trofeo Pirelli AM Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took the win in the opening race of the weekend, beating out Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) by less than a second as they crossed the line. Senhoreti surged towards the end as conditions continued to dry, setting his fastest lap on the final circuit as he looked desperately to close the gap to McCarthy, but to no avail. Further back, Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) led home Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest), an important result for the championship as it allowed Saada to further close the gap to Musial. Just three points separate the pair going into the final 2020 season race in North America.

Coppa Shell Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) took home the win on Saturday, leading home Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) who took second and the Gentleman’s Cup, while Ian Campbell (Ferrari of New England) rounded out the top three. The result continued Coppa Shell’s streak as the most competitive class in Ferrari Challenge. Jim Booth continues to lead the overall championship, but holds only a two-point advantage over a resurgent Horstmann and a further three over Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) who finished fourth on Saturday.

Coppa Shell AM Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) took his maiden Ferrari Challenge win at Sebring International Raceway in a race impacted by some intense Florida rain showers that drenched the circuit just after the green flag. Drivers went back out behind the pace car after changing to wet tires, but ultimately there was too much water and the race was ended prematurely. Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) took second while Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) rounded out the top three.

Ferrari Challenge will return for the final races of the 2020 season on Sunday. Qualifying action will begin at 9:35 a.m EDT with racing action scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.