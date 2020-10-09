CORE autosport joins IMSA's 2021 LMP3 ranks

CORE autosport will return to its Pro-Am prototype roots next season with team owner Jon Bennett and longtime teammate Colin Braun sharing a new Ligier JS P320 LMP3 entry in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Together, Bennett and Braun produced championships and wins with CORE’s LMPC and LMP2 entries, and spent 2019 competing in the factory-rich DPi category in a Nissan Onroak prototype before parking the effort at the end of the season.

“I am thrilled,” Bennett said. “Thrilled for the dedicated members CORE autosport who can now plan for an exciting 2021 season. Thrilled to rejoin the amazing Colin Braun at the controls of an IMSA LMP3 prototype. Thrilled to rejoin the IMSA racing family — as a driver. As Steve McQueen said, ‘Racing is life. Anything before or after is just waiting.’ The wait is over.”

Braun has spent his first season in many years outside the CORE family, racing in LMP2 and GTs, and welcomes the chance to reunite with the South Carolina-based team.

“I am so excited to be back with CORE and Jon,” he added. “CORE has been a family for me and I cannot wait to get back to work with this group. Personally, for Jon I am really excited for him to get back behind the wheel and enjoy the excitement and thrill of driving a fast Prototype car on the limit in these races, there is nothing like it. I know he will be grinning ear to ear. I think LMP3 is shaping up to be very competitive and both Jon and I are ready to get going soon.”