Bowyer to retire and join Fox Sports in 2021

Clint Bowyer is headed to television in 2021 as a member of the Fox Sports broadcast team, he announced via Twitter Thursday night.

“In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof,” Bowyer wrote in a lengthy post. “I will be joining the Fox booth on Sundays.”

Bowyer will vacate the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang after four seasons and two wins, to date, with the team. He replaced three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart upon Stewart’s retirement at the end of the 2016 season.

“Opportunity. Life is full of opportunity,” Bowyer’s post begins as he goes into recapping how he became a NASCAR driver. He goes to write, “During my career I’ve had the opportunity and honor of representing some of the biggest and best companies in the world. … I’ve sat in race cars prepared by some of the very best men and women the sport has to offer, for world class organizations. Sharing victory lane with the people representing Richard Childress Racing, Kevin Harvick, Inc., Michael Waltrip Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing is what it’s all about!

“The opportunity to have won races with all three manufacturers is something I’m proud of. Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford all have great people and build great products and all share the same passion to be first on Sunday. It was truly an honor to represent all three.”

Bowyer, 41, began his Cup Series career with Richard Childress in 2005 and ran his first full season in 2006. In 2008, Bowyer won the Xfinity Series title with Childress. It was the last season he ran full-time in the series.

He moved to Michael Waltrip Racing from Childress and finished a career-high second in the championship in 2012. Bowyer then moved to HScott Motorsports for one year before taking over Stewart’s ride.

Bowyer has 10 career wins in the Cup Series, having won with Childress, Waltrip, and Stewart-Haas. He also has eight career wins in the Xfinity Series and three in the Truck Series.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized these opportunities are few and far between, and when they come around you must recognize them,” said Bowyer. “Just like the days before I got the call from (Richard Childress) standing in that Ford body shop, I’ve been racing throughout this year wondering ‘what’s next?’ Now to get to the point of what I want to tell you. I have a new opportunity (to) do what’s next in my life.

“In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof. I will be joining the Fox booth on Sundays. Just like my driving career, I will be a part of a great team and organization with great teammates. To say I’m excited would be an understatement. … I want to thank every owner who has paid a bill on my behalf, every crew member who has turned a bolt on my cars and every media member who has covered my racing career. Thank you to every sponsor that has invested in me and thank you to every fan who has cheered me along the way!

“Opportunity … FOX here I come!”

Bowyer will not be a stranger to the ways of television. He has dabbled in broadcasting with Fox for quite a while and increased his amount of time in the booth for Xfinity Series races this season.

A replacement for Bowyer has not been announced, although Chase Briscoeis the likely candidate to move up from the Xfinity Series and claim the seat.