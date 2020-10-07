TV ratings: Indy, Talladega

It was back to the high banks for NASCAR and back to Indy for IndyCar last weekend, with mixed results in TV audience.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ fall race at Talladega averaged a 1.92 Nielsen National rating and 3.1 million viewers Sunday afternoon on NBC. That’s down from June’s Talladega race on FOX, even though that race ran on Monday after a rainout (2.1/3.36m), although it should be noted that race likely benefited from major media coverage leading up to it following NASCAR’s investigation of an alleged noose found in the garage of the entry for Bubba Wallace. Last year’s fall Talladega Cup race, which also ran on a Monday following a rainout, had a 0.99/1.5m on NBCSN.

The Xfinity Series race at Talladega on Saturday afternoon averaged a 0.51/816,000 viewers on NBCSN. That’s down from a 0.65/998,000 for the June race on FS1. The series did not race at Talladega last October.

NASCAR’s Truck Series at Talladega averaged a 0.30/462,000 on FS1, down slightly from a 0.36/521,000 last October.

The second and third NTT IndyCar Series races of the year on the Indianapolis road course faced some additional audience challenges with its unusual Friday-Saturday scheduling, and the numbers showed it. Saturday afternoon’s race on NBC averaged a 0.37/566,000, down from the 0.77/1.14m for July’s Indy GP on NBC, which also ran on Saturday. Friday’s race, which marked the debut of IndyCar on the NBC-owned USA network, averaged a 0.14/221,000.