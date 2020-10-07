OPTIMA Batteries launches Hi-Performance Expo at COTA

OPTIMA Batteries, a leading brand of Clarios, has announced its inaugural Hi-Performance Expo at the Circuit of the Americas(COTA) in Austin, TX. on Nov. 1-3. The three-day expo will showcase the industry’s leading brands, personalities, and vehicles hosted at one of the most iconic raceways in the world.

Open to spectators, the outdoor-only event will feature an amazing lineup of competition events with prizes for winners expected up to $69,000. Highlighted events include The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational presented by Advanced Auto Parts, World Championship Autocross, Street Car Takeover, The Fun-Haver tour and The Feature Car Faceoff with personalities providing all types of precision driving exhibitions including Vaughn Gittin Jr., Tanner Foust, and Cleetus McFarland.

“The Hi-Performance Expo creates an opportunity for enthusiasts and brands to come together and celebrate the passion, power and performance that fuels our community,” said Cam Douglass, director of marketing, OPTIMA Batteries, a Clarios brand. “COTA provides a safe outdoor environment to fully experience the best our industry has to offer.”

The event will be hosted in partnership with the Moab 4×4 Expo, powered by OPTIMA Batteries. The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational (OUSCI) is the final stop in OPTIMA’s year-long Search for the Ultimate Street Car TV series and for the first time in the event’s 13-year history, the OUSCI winner will take home a check for $25,000. Both the OUSCI and the Hi-Performance Expo will be broadcast on MAVTV, in addition to live streaming throughout the event.

For more information on the Hi Performance Expo, OUSCI, sponsorship opportunities, registering to show your vehicle, or to purchase tickets please visit hiperformanceexpo.com.