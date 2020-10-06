De Quesada to sub for Montecalvo at AVS

Michael De Quesada isn’t in charge of the groom’s ring, but he is stepping in as a ‘best man’ of sorts to temporarily fill Frankie Montecalvo’s seat at the AIM Vasser Sullivan IMSA team this weekend while the New Jersey native gets married.

Floridian De Quesada will partner Townsend Bell in the No. 12 AVS Lexus RC F GT3 for Saturday night’s 100-minute WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT race on the Charlotte Roval, and brings recent experience with the V8-powered sedan to the relationship.

“We are all very happy for Frankie and his upcoming nuptials,” said AVS co-owner Jimmy Vasser. “When it became apparent that he was not going to be able to drive at Charlotte, we looked at all of our options. It immediately became clear to us that Michael was the best choice to step into the car. Michael has driven for AVS in two endurance races already this year and has shown he is fast and competitive. He also, obviously, knows the engineering staff, other drivers and crew members. We look forward to having him compete in the AVS Lexus RC F GT3 on the Roval.”

The 20-year-old will return to AVS after Charlotte to continue serving as the third driver in the No. 14 at the remaining endurance events.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to race with AVS at the Charlotte Roval,” said De Quesada. “It’s unfortunate that Frankie can’t make it, but I think him getting married is a pretty legitimate reason. I’m looking forward to driving the Lexus RC F GT3 again and working with Townsend and all the guys.”