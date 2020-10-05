Vautier to replace departing Barbosa in JDC-Miller Cadillac

The new relationship between Joao Barbosa and JDC-Miller Motorsports will not reach the end of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Championship season. Having joined the Minnesota-based DPi team in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R from Action Express Racing as teammate to Sebastien Bourdais, the veteran Portuguese driver now has vacated the seat ahead of the October 15-17 event at Road Atlanta.

“We had a very good start to the 2020 season,” Barbosa said. “We had hoped to get at least one podium this year with the Mustang Sampling Cadillac, and we went on to do that three times to start the season! It was very gratifying to have those results for Mustang Sampling and JDC.

“But this has been a challenging year personally and professionally for everyone, and it is no different now. After a lot of discussion, the team and I have made the mutual decision to go our own separate ways.”

The 45-year-old will be replaced by Tristan Vautier, who drives the No. 85 JDC Cadillac, for the final rounds at Petit Le Mans, WeatherTech Laguna Seca, and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. After holding third in the DPi championship leading into the most recent race at Mid-Ohio, a dip in competitive form has seen the No. 5 DPi-V.R slip fifth in the championship.

“It was difficult, but this is the best for everyone to be able to get to work on what is next,” Barbosa added. “With three races still to go this season, it is possible to get a head start on 2021 with a new team, so we all decided to part ways so that I’d be available to race this year. I am already looking forward to a new challenge.”