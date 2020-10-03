IndyCar confirms engine plans

The NTT IndyCar Series has confirmed its plans to delay the introduction of a new hybrid engine formula, featuring 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engines mated to kinetic energy recovery systems, until 2023.

As RACER reported on Friday, the unveiling of the 900hp package has been moved back from 2022 due to manufacturing and supply constraints caused by COVID-19, but comes with the confirmation of Chevrolet and Honda signing multi-year extensions to provide the field with internal combustion engines.

“To be able to announce a long-term, multi-year extension with our two great partners is phenomenal,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye said. “It’s an exciting time in IndyCar with the innovations in the car, the new 2.4-liter engine and hybrid technology.”

The new electrified formula, set to run from 2023-2026, will have Chevy and Honda engaged for 15 consecutive seasons with the series’ small-displacement, turbocharged technology.

“Chevrolet has enjoyed great success since joining the NTT IndyCar Series in 2012 with our 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 engine,” said General Motors president Mark Reuss. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with IndyCar because it’s the perfect showcase for our engine technology, in the only open-wheel racing series in America, a high-tech, growing series that Roger Penske and his team are absolutely taking to the next level.”

As previously announced, the new motors will come packaged with on-board starters, which should prevent the need for safety teams to clear the course of cars that spin and stall.

“Honda welcomes this step to the future by IndyCar, action that mirrors Honda’s efforts to develop and manufacture high performance, electrified products that will meet industry challenges and delight our customers,” said Ted Klaus, president of Honda Performance Development.

“At Honda, we race to develop our people, to innovate technologies and to engage fans. We are proud of our uninterrupted, 27-year leadership in IndyCar, and look forward to delivering a next-generation Honda 2.4-liter hybrid power unit with more than 900 horsepower.”

The series will also use the extra time afforded with the 2023 rollout to seek a third engine supplier.

“Fast, loud, and authentic,” Frye added, “along with a history of innovation — that’s our racing roots and will continue to be the sport’s legacy. This announcement keeps that in mind while celebrating a stable and bright future.”