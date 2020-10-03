First 2020 TC America win for Gonzalez Jr., Clay clinches TC title

The final TC America race of the season got underway in cool temperatures under sunny skies at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it was Victor Gonzalez Jr. who was hot, taking the overall and TCR win – his first of the 2020 season.

The TC class was once again won by Mat Pombo with Eric Powell claiming the TCA victory.

“It’s amazing!” said Gonzalez Jr. “I was crying the whole last lap because of the all the hard work we’ve put in this season. This is what racing is all about! I have to thank SRO, Honda, and the team for getting us here to victory lane. I also want to congratulate Tyler Maxson on the championship, he deserved it!”

At the start of the 40 minute contest it was CJ Moses and the No. 04 DXDT Honda Civic Type-R TCR that led the field to the green flag and much like Friday’s Race 1 the TCR field saw some bumping as teammates Moses and Olivia Askew, in the No. 17 DXDT Honda, collided, seeing Askew spin. All that allowed Race 1 winner Tristan Herbert to grab the lead in the No. 44 New German Performance Audi RS3 LMS, with Victor Gonzalez sliding into second in the No. 99 VGMC Racing Honda Civic Type-R TCR.

In TC, Mat Pombo and the No. 73 LA Honda World Honda Civic Type-R held the lead with title contender Toby Grahovec in the No. 26 Classic BMW M240iR in second. Championship leader James Clay, in the No. 36 BimmerWorld M240iR, slotted into fifth.

Clay would quickly get around teammate Chandler Hull in the No. 94 BimmerWorld BMW and move into fourth position in class with 33 minutes left on the clock.

In TCA, Eric Powell, driving the No. 22 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS, led with recently crowned class champion, Kevin Boehm, sitting second in the No. 9 Boehm Racing Honda Civic Si.

With 24 minutes left on the clock, Gonzalez Jr closed to within .183 seconds of leader Herbert and made an attacking inside move at Turn 7, grabbing the overall and TCR lead.

As the clock ticked past the 15 minute mark, Gonzalez Jr would grow his lead to over 4 seconds in TCR, Pombo would extend his TC lead to over 11 seconds, and Powell would hold a nearly 3 second lead in TCA.

With under 10 minutes to go, Johan Schwartz, in the No. 31 Hard Motorsport BMW M240iR, made two quick moves around both Clay and Hull to grab fourth in TC; then, on the following lap, he swept around Mike LaMarra’s No. 37 LA Honda World Honda Civic Type-R for third in class.

LaMarra would soon face an issue and lose five spots.

On the next lap, Schwartz ran wide at Turn 12, allowing Clay to get on the outside of the No. 31 and drag race past down the front straight. At the same time, Bryson Lew, driving the No. 27 Classic BMW M240iR, pulled into Clay’s slip stream and drafted past both Schwartz and Clay going into Turn 1, to grab third in class.

As the checkered flag flew, Gonzalez Jr claimed the TCR and overall win, Pombo took his second TC win of the weekend, and Powell claimed the TCA victory, his first of the season.

“Two days in a row for us!” exclaimed TC winner Pombo. “The LAP guys got this car about a month ago, and they have worked so hard to make it go, so I think everyone sees we have a contender here in TC. The car was lights out all day, I have to thank everyone who put in the work to get us here.”

“What an absolutely awesome race! I could not be more proud of the guys on the team, they put it all together and we’re in victory lane at Indianapolis – how cool is that!” said an excited Powell.

A fourth place finish in TC was enough for BimmerWorld owner/driver Clay to claim the championship over Grahovec, 251 points to 237.

